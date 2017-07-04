ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Temps near 110 through the week in Las Vegas Valley

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2017 - 7:22 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect hot and steady temperatures for Independence Day and the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday’s forecast will be a high of 109 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said. For the rest of the week, expect sunny skies with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees with light and variable afternoon winds.

The lows of the week will remain from the mid- to upper-80s.

There will be a favorable pattern of humidity in Las Vegas as clouds start to form around the mountains, especially going into the weekend, Outler said.

The chances of rain in the valley are slight, he added. “There are better chances in the mountains.”

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like