Temps near 110 through the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect hot and steady temperatures for Independence Day and the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday’s forecast will be a high of 109 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said. For the rest of the week, expect sunny skies with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees with light and variable afternoon winds.

The lows of the week will remain from the mid- to upper-80s.

There will be a favorable pattern of humidity in Las Vegas as clouds start to form around the mountains, especially going into the weekend, Outler said.

The chances of rain in the valley are slight, he added. “There are better chances in the mountains.”

