Temps reach into 90s this week in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2018 - 6:50 am
 

The official start of summer is a couple months away, but the Las Vegas Valley will see highs in the 90s all this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday should reach 93 degrees, the weather service said. Monday will be breezy with 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 20 mph in some parts of the valley.

Average highs for this time of year are typically in the low 80s, the weather service said. Overnight lows will stay warmer than usual with temperatures in the upper 60s through the week.

The highs for Wednesday and Thursday should be 94 degrees, the weather service said, but the valley will start to cool down after Friday hits 91.

