ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Temps rising into the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2017 - 7:26 am
 

Warm and sunny days lie ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 101 degrees, and both Friday and Saturday should have 105-degree highs.

The valley will start to cool down slightly on Sunday, with a 103-degree high, the weather service said.

Monsoon moisture should return to areas around the valley by Monday, but the valley itself isn’t likely to see thunderstorms, according to the weather service. Monday’s high should be 101, and Tuesday should be near 100.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like