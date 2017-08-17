Temps rising into the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Warm and sunny days lie ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

People hike up to Exploration Peak in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Warm and sunny days lie ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 101 degrees, and both Friday and Saturday should have 105-degree highs.

The valley will start to cool down slightly on Sunday, with a 103-degree high, the weather service said.

Monsoon moisture should return to areas around the valley by Monday, but the valley itself isn’t likely to see thunderstorms, according to the weather service. Monday’s high should be 101, and Tuesday should be near 100.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.