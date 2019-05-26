Temps set to rise, but snow still in Mount Charleston forecast

Sunday’s high will reach about 74 degrees, the National Weather Service said, with a 20 to 30 percent for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A winter storm drops nearly four inches of fresh snow on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mount Charleston outside Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Stormy weather will clear out just in time for Memorial Day and temperatures are set to rise all through the week.

Sunday’s high will reach about 74 degrees, the National Weather Service said, with a 20 to 30 percent for thunderstorms in the afternoon and 10 to 20 mph winds that could gust up to 30 mph.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for Mount Charleston that will remain in effect from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. About 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected for accessible areas on the mountain, while up to 10 inches could fall near the peak.

Gusty winds and a chance for storms will continue through Sunday night, but Memorial Day should be sunny with light, calm winds and a high near 72, the weather service said.

Calm winds will continue on Tuesday as the high for the day rises to about 82, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast high is 86, with a slight chance for showers.

Thursday’s high will rise to near 89 degrees, and highs will break into the 90s again on Friday with a forecast high of 91.

