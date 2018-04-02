Temps stay warm, above normal in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures through most of the week will stay about 10 degrees above normal in the Las Vegas Valley, even with a storm system passing nearby on Tuesday.

Temperatures through most of the week will stay about 10 degrees above normal in the Las Vegas Valley, even with a storm system passing nearby on Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Normal temperatures for this time of the year are typically in the low to mid-70s.

That passing storm system will push Tuesday’s high down to 77 degrees, the weather service said, with breezy winds that could become gusty on the outer edges of the valley and near Lake Mead.

Wednesday’s high should jump back up to a 83 degrees, the weather service said, and Thursday’s high will climb to 85 degrees.

Friday should be calm and mostly clear with a high near 83 degrees before another storm system moves into the valley over the weekend. Saturday’s high could jump to about 87 degrees with breezy winds, and the high will fall again on Sunday with a 78-degree high, the weather service said.

