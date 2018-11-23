Weather

Temps staying in 60s through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 7:58 am
 

A cold front bringing lower temperatures and some wind is expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley Saturday evening, according to Las Vegas meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

After a high of 64 degrees on Friday and 66 on Saturday, the temperature will drop to 47 Saturday evening. Sunday will see a high of 60 and a low of 46.

Next week will see similar temperatures Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

Cloudy skies are expected with no rain until late next week. The National Weather Service is expecting a significant chance of rain toward Wednesday.

Contact Rachel Spacek at rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

