Temps staying in 60s through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A cold front bringing lower temperatures and some wind is expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley Saturday evening, according to Las Vegas meteorologist Trevor Boucher.
After a high of 64 degrees on Friday and 66 on Saturday, the temperature will drop to 47 Saturday evening. Sunday will see a high of 60 and a low of 46.
Next week will see similar temperatures Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Cloudy skies are expected with no rain until late next week. The National Weather Service is expecting a significant chance of rain toward Wednesday.
