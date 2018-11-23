Temps staying in 60s through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A cold front bringing lower temperatures and some wind is expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley Saturday evening, according to Las Vegas meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s this weekend and next week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A cold front bringing lower temperatures and some wind is expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley Saturday evening, according to Las Vegas meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

After a high of 64 degrees on Friday and 66 on Saturday, the temperature will drop to 47 Saturday evening. Sunday will see a high of 60 and a low of 46.

Next week will see similar temperatures Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

Cloudy skies are expected with no rain until late next week. The National Weather Service is expecting a significant chance of rain toward Wednesday.