Temps staying warm and above normal in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will keep getting hotter this week but cooler temperatures are on the horizon.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s until the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 92 degrees, more than 10 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low for Wednesday night should be 69, also slightly above normal.

Thursday likely will be the warmest day of the week and could meet the record high for the day, the weather service said. Thursday’s high could reach 96, and the record high is 97. Thursday should stay warm overnight with a low near 70.

Light winds are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, winds will increase and temperatures will start to fall as a storm system heading in from the Pacific Ocean passes over the valley, the weather service said.

Friday’s forecast has a 92-degree high with breezy 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Winds will continue through Friday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Saturday will see stronger winds and 35-40 mph gusts through the day as the high drops down to 87, the weather service said.

Winds should start to dissipate on Sunday as the storm system passes; the high should be 82.

Next week should start out cool and mostly sunny with a high of 81 on Monday and 79 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

