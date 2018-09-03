Temps sticking under 100 until Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Highs will stay below 100 for the first half of the week, but warmer temperatures are on the way by the end of the week.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain under triple digits until Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Highs will stay below 100 for the first half of the week in the Las Vegas Valley, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Labor Day will stay sunny with light winds and a high near 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Tuesday should start out with a morning low near 79 before the high for the day hits 98.

Those light winds will last through at least Wednesday evening, the weather service said, but shouldn’t reach speeds higher than 10 mph. Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 99.

Thursday’s high will break back into the triple digits and should reach 101, the weather service said. Friday’s high will rise to 104, and Saturday will see 105.

