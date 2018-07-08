Temps to dip below 100 degrees, chance of rain in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley could see highs below 100 degrees by midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms through the week will bring the expected cooler temperatures. Rainfall will be concentrated over the Spring Mountains on Sunday, but chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday “hold some promise to be a little more active here in the valley,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Sunday’s high is 109, followed by respective highs of 107 and 104 on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to 99 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said.

The valley will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the week.

