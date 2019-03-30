Temps to gradually rise next week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will gradually rise for the next five days, eventually surpassing the average 74-degree high for this time of year in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should reach 72 degrees, followed by highs of 74 on Sunday, 79 on Monday, 81 on Tuesday and 78 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows during that period will be in the 50s, the weather service said.

It will be a breezy weekend with sustained winds from 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times.

There will be a break in winds Monday but will pick up again Tuesday as gusts potentially reach 30 to 35 mph, the weather service said.

No rain is expected through at least Wednesday.

