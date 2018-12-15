Temps to remain in 60s early next week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will continue to climb toward the upper 60s next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A cotton candy sunrise is seen over the Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Jean Dry Lake early Friday morning, Dec. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Saturday and Sunday will peak at 61 and 63 degrees, respectively. It will cool down slightly Monday with a high of 60, which will be paired with thick cloud cover and a 20 percent chance for snow on Mount Charleston above 6,000 feet, the weather service.

By Tuesday, the valley will again be mostly sunny. A high of 62 is expected Tuesday, followed by Wednesday’s 66-degree high, which is 10 degrees above the average high of 56 in the valley for this time of the year, the weather service said.

Rain is not expected in the valley Saturday through Wednesday, and overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

