Temps to remain unseasonably cold in Las Vegas Valley

Jessica Fivas, left and Michelle Ovando, both of Las Vegas, are bundled up as they cross Las Vegas Boulevard at East Bridger Avenue in downtown Las Vegas in January. Temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably cold throughout the week. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will remain low this week, with some areas dropping to below freezing overnight.

Tuesday brought morning lows near or below freezing in some parts of the valley. The National Weather Service reported a 33-degree low about 6 a.m. at McCarran International Airport and 28 degrees at the Henderson Executive Airport.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 48 degrees, the weather service said. Parts of the valley could see even colder temperatures overnight and into Wednesday morning before the valley starts to warm up again. Average temperatures for this time of year are typically in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday’s morning low could reach 32 degrees at McCarran, the weather service said, with a forecast high of 51 degrees. According to the weather service, the central valley hasn’t seen freezing temperatures since December 2016.

Temperatures should continue to rise through the rest of the week with a high of 53 degrees on Thursday and Friday with a very slight chance for rain both days, the weather service said.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with a high near 56 degrees on Saturday and 62 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

