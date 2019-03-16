Temps to rise before rain returns to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas High Roller. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures are set to rise over the next few days before rain returns to the Las Vegas Valley.

The weekend will be warm and sunny with a high near 70 degrees on Saturday and 74 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high will jump to 77, the weather service said, and Tuesday will reach a high of about 78. Morning lows at the start of the week will stay in the low 50s.

Rain clouds will roll into the valley on Wednesday, bringing the high down to about 73 with a 30 percent chance for showers.

That chance for rain will continue through Thursday, the weather service said. Thursday’s high should fall to about 70.

Friday should be sunny with a high near 73, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.