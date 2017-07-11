ad-fullscreen
Weather

Temps up, chance of rain down in Las Vegas Valley

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2017 - 7:26 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect little to no chance of rain with a slight rise in temperature through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should reach a high 106 degrees with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The rest of the week should remain dry with Wednesday’s forecast at 106 degrees; Thursday at 107; Friday, 108; Saturday,111; and Sunday, 110, Pierce said.

The next time we can expect to see thunderstorms is Sunday, he said. The chance for showers can increase to 30 percent.

The lows of the week is expected to hover around mid- to upper 80s.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

