Temps will climb to 111 this week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley got a brief break from triple-digit temperatures over the weekend but highs will rise to well above normal this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Two brothers play at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday will stay relatively cool with a high of 94 degrees, the weather service said. Light winds will pick up Monday morning and should last through the next few days.

The valley will keep getting hotter with highs near 100 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

The weather service said Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 111. By Friday the high will drop to 109.

Average highs for this time of year are about 100 degrees.

