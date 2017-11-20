ad-fullscreen
Weather

Temps will rise through week in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise during the first half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 65 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday could reach a 73-degree high. Both days will be partly cloudy.

By Wednesday, skies will clear and the valley will stay sunny through the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday should both reach 80 degrees, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high is 79 degrees and Saturday’s forecast high is 78.

Sunday will be cloudy with an expected 76-degree high, the weather service said.

