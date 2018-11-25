This week will start warmer than usual in the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans can expect a warmer-than-usual start of the week with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

A fiery sunset is seen in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 60 degrees Sunday afternoon, with overnight low temperatures dropping to 42 degrees. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will increase gradually to 65 degrees – a few degrees above the average for this time of year, according to meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The valley will remain dry until mid-week, Boucher said.

“We’re not gonna have any chances for rain until Wednesday night at least,” he said.

A system of moisture will move into the valley overnight Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and chances for rain after 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Thursday is our best chance for rain, but it’s just a 20 percent chance,” Boucher said.

Thursday is also expected to be windy, Boucher said, with winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph until after 10 p.m.

The weather system will also mean snow for the mountains east of the valley, Boucher said.

“We’ll probably see snow on the Sierras again on Thursday,” he said, adding that the Spring Mountains could also get snow. “If you’re looking out west, you’re probably gonna see white.”

Although it’s too early to estimate the amount of snow that will fall, the Weather Service expects hazardous conditions for hiking, camping, and driving, Boucher said.

By Friday, things will be “back to the status quo,” he said.

“Friday is a pretty benign day.”

Friday’s forecast high temperature – 60 degrees – will bring the valley back to normal for this time of year, Boucher said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.