Thunderstorm, flash flood warning in effect for Lake Mead area

Lake Mead National Recreation Area could see heavy rain and wind from possible thunderstorms Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Sir Mosley, 6, takes a break after playing at Sunset Park on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lake Mead National Recreation Area could see heavy rain and wind from possible thunderstorms Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms over northeast Clark County appear to be moving south toward Lake Mead, said meterologist John Adair. Wind gusts from the potential storms could reach 30 mph to 40 mph, he said. The Las Vegas Valley also could be affected.

“The main threat would be brief heavy rain and lightning,” he said.

A severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning is in effect near the Temple Bar Marina and the Lake Mead recreation area, according to a tweet sent around 5:30 p.m. from the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory is in effect for Mesquite, Laughlin and northwest Mohave County in Arizona until 7:15 p.m., Adair said.

The humidity is expected to stay going into Sunday.

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger over the Las Vegas Valley for the next five days, although the likelihood of rainfall could increase Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The 10 percent could bump up with a little extra help if the pattern that we’re looking at holds,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “Tuesday and Wednesday is the next period when we could see more action here in the valley.”

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 106, followed by a high of 105 on Monday.

A 106-degree high on Tuesday will be paired with a 25 percent humidity index, making for “pretty muggy” conditions, Boothe said.

“With that moisture, it will feel really, really hot outside. It’s not going to be fun for anyone,” he added. “It will feel like a true 106.”

On a dry day when humidity sits at the valley’s average 5 percent index, a 106-degree day typically “will feel more like mid- to upper 90s,” Boothe said.

Wednesday’s high also is near 106.

While strong winds are not expected in the valley through Wednesday, skies will be partly cloudy throughout the valley.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.