Thunderstorm warning issued for northeast Las Vegas Valley

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northeast Las Vegas Valley and Lake Mead, according to the National Weather service.

A bird rests on a power line early Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northeast Las Vegas Valley and Lake Mead, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. A flash flood warning for the northeast valley is in effect until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

Other areas that could be affected by flooding include Moapa, Overton and Mesquite, the service said, and wind speeds are expected to reach 40 mph.

Looking ahead, the valley is heading into a string of hot and sunny days with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

There’s no chance of rain Wednesday morning, with a low near 90 degrees. The high on Wednesday will reach 105 as rain clouds roll into the valley.

There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday, which will last through Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality on Tuesday extended its advisory for ground-level ozone pollution through Wednesday.

The advisory cites smoke from regional wildfires as a contributing factor to ozone, an ingredient of urban smog that can build up because of hot temperatures, gasoline and chemical vapors, and pollutants from automobiles, wildfires and regional transport.

Ozone exposure can irritate the respiratory system and cause coughing, sore throat, chest pain and shortness of breath even in healthy people, the advisory said. Especially vulnerable are young children, the elderly and people with heart and breathing problems.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue into next week. Thursday’s high should stay near 105, and Friday’s high should be 107. Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 107 before the forecast high for Monday rises to 108.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Briana Erickson contributed to this report.