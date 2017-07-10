Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas Valley

Rain is falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoo

Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley, Monday, July 10, 2017. View from Sun City Anthem in southern Las Vegas looking toward northwest. (Donna Lawton/Facebook)

Looking south from the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Clark County/Twitter)

Southwest Las Vegas, outside of Mountain's Edge, near Blue Diamond and Durango, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Mindy Piro James/Facebook)

Several areas have reported rain, from the southwest and southern parts of the valley to Henderson.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe storm warning earlier Monday for Henderson, but that has ended.

The chance for thunderstorms will remain high throughout the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Storms will move through the area until about 5 p.m., bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, the weather service said.