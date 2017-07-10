ad-fullscreen
Weather

Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2017 - 3:16 pm

Rain is falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

Several areas have reported rain, from the southwest and southern parts of the valley to Henderson.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe storm warning earlier Monday for Henderson, but that has ended.

The chance for thunderstorms will remain high throughout the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Storms will move through the area until about 5 p.m., bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, the weather service said.

 

