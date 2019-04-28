Thunderstorms possible Monday for Las Vegas Valley

Keith and Kimberly Spahr, of Cincinnati, Ohio, cross Sahara Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas in wind and rain Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegans can expect to make use of their umbrellas and their sunscreen this week, with rain and possible thunderstorms forecast Monday and sunny, warm conditions expected midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

After temperatures climb to 92 degrees Sunday afternoon, a system moving toward Southern Nevada from Southern California will bring a near-15-degree drop in temperatures and chances for rain Monday, said meteorologist John Adair.

“Today will be the last fairly pleasant day,” he said Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with winds blowing 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the sun sets, and the weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for showers late Sunday evening, Adair said. The overnight low will be 66 degrees.

Showers are more probable Monday, when the weather service forecasts a 70 percent chance for rain and a slight chance for thunderstorms, Adair said. The high temperature will be 78 degrees and winds from the southwest are expected to blow 10 to 20 mph.

Chances for rain will decrease to 20 percent Monday night as the system moves east, Adair said. Temperatures should dip to 59 degrees overnight.

Low pressure systems that bring unusual weather to the valley are common in April, he said.

Tuesday will be sunny but windy, with a high temperature of 78 degrees and wind speeds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Adair said.

Things will calm down Wednesday, and the rest of the week will be “fairly tranquil,” according to Adair.

“It’ll dry out and settle down for a few days,” he said.

High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be 80, 86 and 89 degrees, respectively. Skies should be sunny all three days, and overnight low temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s, Adair said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.