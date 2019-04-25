Thursday high of 95 will be close to Las Vegas Valley record

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. A near-record high of 95 degrees is forecast for Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Valley will see the warmest day of the year, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record set in 1946, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

“These are well above normal temperatures,” Pierce added.

Friday’s high is also forecast at 95 degrees, he said.

Saturday and Sunday will see clear and sunny skies with highs of 91 and 94 degrees, respectively.

Lows will be in the low 70s, Pierce said.

By Monday, the valley will experience a 10-degree drop with a high of 82 and a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, Pierce said.