Touch of rain at McCarran, but temps to hit 100s again in Las Vegas

Saturday’s hint at a monsoon was short lived and unlikely to return any time soon, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.

Saturday’s weather was a bit of a surprise to everyone, including the National Weather Service, but temperatures will remain in the upper 100s over the next four days, with almost no chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

Saturday was officially qualified as a rainy day after McCarran Airport recorded .03 inches of rain, which is .02 more than the average for July 12 in Las Vegas, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The excitement of an upcoming monsoon season will be short lived, Boucher warned, because hot and dry conditions will return this week.

“This is the time we’re going to see those patterns develop, but it was weak and dry,” Boucher said of Saturday’s short-lived storm. “We dodged a bullet with this first round it looks like.”

High temperatures are expected to remain around 108 until Wednesday, with lows in the upper 70s.

There are chances of rainfall Sunday afternoon, possibly bringing in wind gusts up to 35 mph, but likelihoods remained below 10 percent as of 8 a.m., Boucher said.

Meanwhile in the desert, Death Valley is expected to reach at least 120 today, but will “cool down” to 114 by the end of the week.

