People barbecue at Lorenzi Park during a hot Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see highs above 100 degrees over the weekend and on Independence Day.

Saturday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, but Sunday and Monday should both cool down to 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, the fourth of July, should reach 108 degrees in the daytime but has a forecast overnight low of 84 degrees, the weather service said.

