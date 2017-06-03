Triple-digit highs in Las Vegas Valley over weekend, next week

Pedestrians cool off on water misters along Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The National Weather Service forecasts light winds and triple-digit highs for the weekend and most of next week.

The average highs for this time of year are generally in the mid-90s, but forecast highs for Saturday through Wednesday are 103 to 104 degrees, the weather service said.

Light winds are also forecast to last through Wednesday, but should increase to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday. After that, winds will stay light, the weather service said.

