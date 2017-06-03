ad-fullscreen
Triple-digit highs in Las Vegas Valley over weekend, next week

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2017 - 9:02 am
 

The National Weather Service forecasts light winds and triple-digit highs for the weekend and most of next week.

The average highs for this time of year are generally in the mid-90s, but forecast highs for Saturday through Wednesday are 103 to 104 degrees, the weather service said.

Light winds are also forecast to last through Wednesday, but should increase to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday. After that, winds will stay light, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

