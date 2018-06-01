Triple-digit temps expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise into the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Summer Rae Smith, 3, of Henderson plays on the splash pad at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson, Monday, May 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Friday will kick off the warming trend with a high of 94 degrees, the weather service said. The strong winds that battered the valley earlier this week will die down to light breezes, which should hang around through Sunday night.

The high on Saturday will jump up to 101 and Sunday’s high could reach 104. Winds will pick up over Saturday night and could gust up to 20 mph before they decrease again on Sunday morning.

Monday will be even hotter with a high near 105, the weather service said. While temperatures will fall slightly over the rest of the week, the weather service has highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

