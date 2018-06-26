Triple-digit temps, gusts in Las Vegas Valley forecast

The valley will experience triple-digit highs through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Baseball fan Kathy Mulligan stays hydrated during Las Vegas 51s' home matchup with the Reno Aces at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The heat is sticking around.

The valley will experience triple-digit highs through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday shows a forecast high of 108 degrees that will be accompanied by winds that could gust up to 25 mph. Breezes will pick up on Thursday with a high of 105 and gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.

The high will drop to 101 on Friday, when winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will increase over the weekend with a high of 103 on Saturday and a 105-degree high on Sunday.

The normal high this time of year is 102. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the forecast.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.