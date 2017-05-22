Triple-digit temps this week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will reach into the 100s this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will warm up into three-digit temperature highs until a slight cooling down period toward the weekend, said the National Weather Service.

Monday should reach 98 degrees with mostly sunny skies before temperatures hit near 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds beginning Wednesday will “kick up with breezy conditions but nothing too extreme,” meteorologist John Adair said. Afternoon winds Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday’s 94-degree high will be followed by temperatures “near normal,” Adair said. Friday and Saturday will be 89 degrees and Sunday is expected to reach a high of 93 degrees.

No rain is expected this week.

“It’s looking like a pretty good dry-weather pattern going into Memorial Day weekend,” said Adair.

