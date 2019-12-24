44°F
Tuesday, Christmas Day likely to be free of precipitation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2019 - 4:31 am
 

It’s highly likely that the day before Christmas and Christmas Day will be dry in the Las Vegas Valley.

“There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday morning and then it will turn sunny before clouds increase overnight into Christmas Day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

The higher elevations may receive some additional snow as the week progresses with a 20% chance of snow on Christmas and a 30% chance on Thursday.

“The mountain peaks have a better chance at 50% on Thursday,” Varian said.

Monday’s snowfall dropped 9 inches on Rainbow Canyon, 6 inches on Kyle Canyon and 5 inches on Lee Canyon.

Rain at McCarran International Airport came to .16 of an inch, bringing the year’s total to 6.51 inches, well ahead of the normal 4.19 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

