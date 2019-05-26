Unseasonably cool Memorial Day in Las Vegas Valley forecast
A potentially record-setting cool Memorial Day will precede a warming trend through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature on Monday in the Las Vegas Valley is forecast at 72 degrees, a full 20 degrees cooler than the average high for this time of year, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. It would also mark the coolest high temperature for May 27 in the valley’s history; the previous record stands at 73 degrees and was set in 1971.
“It’ll be close,” Pierce said.
A 20 percent chance of showers accompanies the valley’s cool weather, and cooler, wetter weather is also likely for the mountains west of the valley.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for Mount Charleston that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday. About 2-5 inches of snow are expected, and residential areas like Lee and Kyle canyons are likely to see snow snowfall, the weather service said.
Those looking to spend their holiday outdoors and in the mountains might consider changing their plans, Pierce suggested.
“It’s not gonna be a real good day to do that,” Pierce said.
On Tuesday, the high for the day rises to about 81, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast high is 85, with a slight chance for showers.
Thursday’s high will rise to near 88 degrees, and highs will break into the 90s again on Friday with a forecast high of 90.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.