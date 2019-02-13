Valentine’s Day rain expected in Las Vegas Valley

The valley can expect a cloudy Wednesday and more rain on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhotoT

Valentine’s Day will almost certainly be rainy in the Las Vegas Vallley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, which reached 57 degrees, had light showers in the valley that weren’t measurable by the weather service, meteorologist Chris Outler said. But rain is expected to fall during Thursday’s romantic holiday.

“Our chance of rain is basically 100 percent, so it’s going to happen,” Outler said.

Thursday’s temperature is expected to reach 56. The chances for rain will decrease to 60 percent during the evening hours, according to the weather service.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see highs of 54, 50 and 51, respectively.

After Wednesday’s overnight low of 47, low temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s Friday and the high 30s Saturday to Monday.

A winter weather advisory for Mount Charleston will be in effect Thursday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Based on the way the air is coming in, most of the greatest accumulation (of snow) will be above 8,000 feet, if not 8,500 feet,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Kyle Canyon will see mostly rain and is expected to receive about 3 inches of snow in the evening. Lee Canyon could see up to 10 inches of snow during the advisory period, Pierce said.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.