Very hot temps with air advisory remain in Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay hot through the week with a slight cooling trend on the way.

Baseball fan Kathy Mulligan stays hydrated during Las Vegas 51s' home matchup with the Reno Aces at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 109 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

An air quality advisory issued by Clark County officials has been extended through Tuesday. The advisory was prompted by potentially elevated levels of ozone and lingering smoke from a fire that burned at Red Rock National Conservation Area overthe weekend. Ozone can cause issues for young children, elderly people, and those with heart and breathing issues.

Breezy winds will pick up on Wednesday as the high drops to 108, the weather service said.

Thursday’s high should fall to 105 and winds with gusts up to 35 mph are expected, the weather service said. Those winds should die down to light breezes over Thursday night and Friday morning.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with a high near 101 before temperatures rise again over the weekend.

Saturday’s high should reach 103 and Sunday will see 105, the weather service said.

