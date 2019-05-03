Warm and a little windy for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will be in around 90 this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 87 degrees and Saturday, 91, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

The valley will experience slightly breezy conditions on Sunday with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, Guillet said.

Sunday’s forecast has a high of 88.

Temperatures will drop next week, Guillet said.

Expected highs on Monday and Tuesday are 79 and 80, respectively, according to the weather service.

The Spring Mountains will see scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, but the valley should remain dry, she said.