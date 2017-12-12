ad-fullscreen
Warm and breezy for Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
The next few days will stay warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 66 degrees with sunny skies and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high should be 67 degrees and Thursday should reach 68, the weather service said. Light winds will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will start to drop at the end of the week, the weather service said, with a 65 forecast for Friday and 64 for Saturday. Sunday should cool down to about 62 degrees, the weather service said.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the upper 50s.

