Warm and dry for most of the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and dry through the rest of the week, but there’s a slight chance for rain over the weekend.

Winds will be calm and temperatures warm for Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 83 degrees, about 10 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday the valley should warm up to 86, the weather service said, and Friday, 84. Light, calm winds are forecast through Friday afternoon. Overnight lows should stay in the low to mid-60s for the rest of the week.

A storm system passing over the valley on Saturday will bring breezy winds and a 20 percent chance for rain in the late morning and afternoon, the weather service said. Saturday’s high should reach 83 degrees. Overnight temperatures over the weekend could drop down to the upper 50s.

