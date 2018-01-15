Warm and sunny for MLK Day in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see falling temperatures through this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Martin Luther King Day will be warm and sunny in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Martin Luther King Day will start off the week with sunny skies and a high of 67 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday should have 64-degree highs with calm winds that will last through Wednesday afternoon. Thursday’s forecast high is 63 degrees, the weather service said.

Overnight lows for most of the week should stay between 45 and 47 degrees.

There’s a slight chance for showers starting about 10 a.m. Friday, the weather service said, and the high should dip down to about 60 degrees with a forecast 40-degree low overnight.

Temperatures should drop again over the weekend, with 56-degree highs forecast for Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows near 38 degrees.

