Warm and sunny for Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 7:27 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny through the weekend before temperatures drop at the start of next week.

Thursday and Friday should both reach 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s forecast high is 71 degrees, and Sunday’s is 70.

The valley should see some light breezes on Sunday as a cold front moves in, the weather service said, and Monday’s forecast high will drop down to 59 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

