Warm and sunny for Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

A breezy Thursday will give way to a warm weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees with light winds, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Clouds will increase overnight, leading to partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Winds will also increase, topping out at around 20 mph. Temperatures will reach 77, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny skies will return Friday with a high of 75 and a low of 55.

The weekend will see highs of 78 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday. Overnight lows will reach 57.

