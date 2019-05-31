Warm and sunny for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the 90s and sunny skies are projected through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A cyclist rides his bike near Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday through Sunday, highs should reach 91 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Friday through Sunday, highs should reach 91 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

No rain or wind is expected through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will continue to rise with highs of 94 on Monday and 96 on Tuesday, he said.

The highest temperature in the valley so far in 2019 was 96 degrees in April, Outler said, and temperatures may exceed that next week.