Warm and sunny this week, with forecast highs of 110 degrees

After a weekend with highs in the 90s, temperatures will steadily climb through the Friday, the National Weather Service said.

David Focht plays disc golf at Sunset Park on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The heat will be cranked back up this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday shows a forecast high of 93 degrees, followed by a 99-degree high on Tuesday. The high temperature will jump up to 105 on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday show high temperatures of 110. If the weather service’s prediction holds true, Thursday will be the first 110-degree day in the valley this year. The closest the temperature has gotten so far was a 108-degree high on Wednesday, the weather service said.

The normal high this time of year is about 100. Lows throughout the forecast range from the high-60s to the low-80s.

Skies will be sunny, and winds will be light for most of the week. Thursday will be breezy with gusts of about 25 mph, the weather service said.

