Warm and sunny through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another weekend with warm, sunny days.

The Hi Roller on the Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 61 degrees with light winds that should continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have forecast highs of 64 degrees with sunny or mostly sunny skies, the weather service said. Overnight lows forecast for the weekend are 41-42 degrees.

Next week will start out with a 65-degree high on Monday and Tuesday.

