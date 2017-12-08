Warm and sunny through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Warm and sunny days are ahead in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Birds circle the lake at Sunset Park as the Stratosphere tower is seen in the background. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Friday’s high is forecast for 64 degrees with clear skies and light winds that should last through Sunday, the weather service said.

Saturday’s forecast high is 65 degrees, and Sunday should reach 66, the weather service said.

Monday’s high will dip back down to a 65 degrees before temperatures start rising again with a 68-degree high on Tuesday and 69 degrees forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

