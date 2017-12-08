ad-fullscreen
Warm and sunny through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2017 - 7:16 am
 

Warm and sunny days are ahead in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high is forecast for 64 degrees with clear skies and light winds that should last through Sunday, the weather service said.

Saturday’s forecast high is 65 degrees, and Sunday should reach 66, the weather service said.

Monday’s high will dip back down to a 65 degrees before temperatures start rising again with a 68-degree high on Tuesday and 69 degrees forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

