The weekend will be sunny and warm in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A warm and sunny weekend is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 72 degrees with clear and sunny skies, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Saturday through Tuesday will mirror that forecast, with highs increasing about 2 degrees each day, he said.

No rain or wind is anticipated, he said.