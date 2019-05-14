Warm, breezy conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley

A warm and breezy Tuesday is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures near 93 on Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Tuesday will see a high of 93 degrees and winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

The valley will see increasing cloud coverage Wednesday, with a high of 92 degrees and breezes around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, Boucher said.

By Thursday, a 30 percent chance for rain is forecast, with a high of 77 degrees.

On Friday the valley is expected to dry up, with clear and sunny skies, yet a cooling trend will bring high temperatures to around 72 degrees, Boucher said.

“Anyone out late Thursday night into early Friday morning will definitely need a jacket,” Boucher said, adding Thursday and Fridays temperatures will be, “well below average.”

Saturday has a forecast high of 83 degrees with breezes around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, according to the weather service.