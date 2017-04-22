ad-fullscreen
Weather

Warm, breezy for Las Vegas Valley over the weekend

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2017 - 8:41 am
 
Updated April 22, 2017 - 8:53 am

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a week of warm and breezy days, according to the National Weather Service.

Light winds will start up Saturday and continue through the week, the weather service said. Winds should stay breezy but will pick up on Sunday, gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday’s forecast high is 87 degrees, and Sunday could hit 90 degrees. Monday should see a high of 88 degrees, and the rest of the week’s highs will stay in the low- to mid-80s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

