Warm, breezy for Las Vegas Valley over the weekend

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a week of warm and breezy days, according to the National Weather Service.

Light winds will start up Saturday and continue through the week, the weather service said. Winds should stay breezy but will pick up on Sunday, gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday’s forecast high is 87 degrees, and Sunday could hit 90 degrees. Monday should see a high of 88 degrees, and the rest of the week’s highs will stay in the low- to mid-80s, the weather service said.

