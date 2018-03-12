Warm days forecast in Las Vegas before midweek cooling

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will have temperatures in the 70s through midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

The normal temperature for this time of year is near 70 degrees. Temperatures will reach 74 degrees on Monday, followed by a high of 78 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will dip back to 70 along with increasing winds, which are expected to be sustained at around 30 mph, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

A 64-degree high is forecast for Thursday and Friday, the weather service said, and winds will increase over 30 mph Thursday. On Friday, Steele said, the valley will see sustained winds between 20 to 25 mph.

No rain is expected in the valley through Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.