Warm, dry conditions continue across Las Vegas Valley

Sunday’s forecast high is 101 degrees, the weather service said, with light winds in the evening that should stay between 5-10 mph.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and dry as temperatures rise through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will kick off the week with a high near 103 and light breezes that will continue through Tuesday, when the high will rise to 107.

Wednesday and Thursday should both see highs near 109 before temperatures start to fall again. Friday’s high will drop to about 103, the weather service said.

