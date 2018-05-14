Warm, dry week in forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is going to be mostly sunny, warm and dry through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Highs from Tuesday to Sunday will be in the high-80s to low-90s, the weather service said. Lows will be in the 60s.

The normal high this time of year is 88 degrees, the weather service said, and the normal low is 65.

Light winds are possible in the valley through week, the weather service said.

