Warm in the Las Vegas Valley through the week

Temperatures are expected to warm up this week in the Las Vegas Valley with a near-record high expected on Wednesday.

Robert Julian of Las Vegas listens to music while walking at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The high for Monday should reach 59, with a low of 43. Highs for the rest of the week should be in the 60s, with Tuesday’s high at 61; Wednesday, 66; Thursday, 64; and Friday, 65. Overnight lows through the week will be in the mid-40s.

The record temperature for Dec. 19 is 68 degrees. Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said it is possible Wednesday’s temperature will meet that record.

Winds on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be light, with 10 to 15 mph winds expected to shift to the north on Wednesday.

No rain is expected over the next week.

