Warm Las Vegas temperatures staying put for several more days

With an area of high pressure staying firm along the West Coast, the mild weather conditions experienced in the Las Vegas Valley will remain for several days.

Above-normal temperatures and light winds will make conditions great for outdoor activities for the next several days.

The high temperature Friday will be near 79 with winds about 5 mph and sunny skies. The overnight low is expected to be about 51, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday are 78 degrees, about 8-9 degrees warmer than the seasonal norms.

Some computer weather models show the high pressure ridge breaking down Wednesday through Friday next week, allowing some clouds to arrive and high temperatures to drop into the lower 70s.

